Kansas food pantries going strong overall, receive $50K contribution from donor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As times get tougher, resources for many began to dry up and they need a helping hand.



Local food pantries have been there for families across Kansas, acclimating their operations to continue to serve the community, both for previous patrons and those going to pantries for the first time.

“We have seen a pretty steady increase in the number of folks coming to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry,” said Mary Beth Chambers, Dir. Marketing & Communications, Catholic Charities. “Our usual clients are still coming but then we are seeing new families, new households.”

Many of the new households are furloughed workers, those in the service industry, or families feeling the unexpected financial weight of providing more meals for students who are now at home all day, seven days a week.

“We are seeing some increase and we’re seeing it in the amount of food we’re having to purchase, which is fine because that’s what we’re here for. And in the amount of food that we’re shipping,” said Brian Walker, CEO of the Kansas Food Bank.

The Kansas Food Bank, which serves 85 counties across Kansas, is stocked and prepared to provide aid to those who need in the immediate but acknowledge they don’t know what the future holds and must plan accordingly and continue to adapt.

“It’s a blessing that we have this network. Especially now when we’re facing what we’re facing. We plan for tornadoes, we plan for flood months and plan for wildfires and disasters, you know. We plan for those,” said Walker. “But, nobody planned for what we’re going through now. So it’s been a little different scenario for all of us. Things are tough but they’re going pretty smooth.”

The hard work by the food bank is keeping programs like Catholic Charities Our Daily Bread Pantries running like a well-oiled machine and allowing them to adapt as well. The pantry has turned its parking lot into a drive-thru service, allowing families to pick up a prepared bag of groceries based on household size with minimal wait time and interaction.

“Every day we really wanted to make sure we. took the proper precautions. That’s why we’ve gone drive-thru,” said Mary Beth Chambers. “We’ve streamlined the check-in process so there’s not a lot of time communication between our volunteer and the person coming to the pantry. “

Members of the community who don’t request aid have also recognized the importance of these food pantries. Though Our Daily Bread and some other pantries have halted taking on new volunteers many are choosing to help make charitable donations to continue feeding Kansas families.

“We had a lead donor step-up this week and offer us $50,000 in a matching grant,” Chambers told KSN. “So folks that do donate to our campaign, their donation is going to have double the impact.

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, located at 2825 S. Hillside is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday every week, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month. You can also donate online or by texting CCW Cares to 31611 on your smartphone or mobile device.

If you would like to donate to the Kansas Food Bank you can do so through their website.

