Kansas Humane Society donates pet supplies to Wichitans in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, the Kansas Humane Society set up a curbside pet supply giveaway for anyone needing pet food or cat litter.

“We had a giveaway for food, dog food, cat food, cat litter, it was the first time we’ve ever done something like this,” said Mark Eby, CEO and President of the Kansas Humane Society.

Eby says KHS started their day with 1,200 pounds of dog food, 500 pounds of cat food, and around 1,500 pounds of cat litter and expect to run out by the end of the day.

“People have supported us and helped us all these years, “said Eby. “We just wanted to give back to our community and make sure they knew we are here to help them, too, during times like this.”

KHS started at 1 p.m. and says close to 300 cars made their way through the curbside pickup for their pet care packages.

“Luckily we’ve given food to every single person that’s come so, it has really been great to see all the response,” said Eby. “People have been so grateful, they thanked us and they were really patient.”

Petter Buckley says he and his wife heard about the free donations on Facebook and are grateful KHS is doing this.

“We just find it’s such a blessing that they’re doing this,” said Buckley.

“I think it’s such a blessing that we are all coming together as one,” said Amber Bandy.

Eby says he hopes to receive more donations to continue to help people around the community.

LATEST STORIES: