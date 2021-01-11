Kansas is showing downward trend in COVID cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas is one of three states seeing a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Johns Hopkins University is tracking states’ progress in flattening the COVID-19. The school created a visualization of the outbreak evolution in all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico.

The university compiled the data as federal guidelines recommend states wait until they have seen a decrease in the number of documented cases in a 14-day period before making changes to pre-existing restrictions. Some states are already beginning to move toward lifting stay-at-home orders despite seeing a downard trend.

The university created an online visualization that shows whether a state is experiencing growth in new cases or a decline in cases over a two week period. Currently, the map shows a downward trend in Kansas, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Sedgwick County’s Health Director, Adrienne Byrne said case numbers have been holding steady because of the spread over the holidays, but she said based on trends since the start of the pandemic, she anticipates the county will return to a downward trend in the coming weeks.

“We are looking better, yes, so after we get through any kind of uptick with Christmas and New Years’ gatherings, I think our numbers are going to continue to go down and plateau at some point,” said Byrne.

Byrne does ask that everyone stay vigilant with protecting themselves and others as restrictions lift and businesses being to extend their hours in the coming months.