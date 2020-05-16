Kansas Poison Control Center sees 50% increase in reports during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — American Association of Poison Control Centers are seeing a drastic increase in accidental poisonings across the nation since the start of the pandemic.

Kansas Poison Control Medical Director, Doctor Stephen Thornton said cases increased by 50% in the months of March and April. The spike in cases is happening all over the nation. In just April, there was a more than 200% increase in disinfectant exposures compared to previous years.

He said the most common problem is misuse of these household cleaning products.

“When they go to clean something, they’re either using too much of the chemical in too small of an area or they mix chemicals and create toxic fumes and get exposed that way,” said Dr. Thornton.

The spike in reports has been among children ages zero to five years old and those 20 to 39 years old.

Dr. Thornton said the poison center in Kansas hasn’t seen a decrease in reported cases, in fact, the number of cases is on pace to double for the month of May.

For more information on how to prevent poison exposure, go to poison.org or call 1-800-222-1222.

Courtesy: American Association of Poison Control

