Kansas welcomes new citizens to the United States

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -Kansas is now home to approximately 160 new United States citizens, all excited to explore their rights as Americans.

Hundreds of people gathered for an immigration naturalization ceremony at Century II in the Mary Jane Teall Theater Friday.

The ceremonies were split between two sessions; one in the morning with 70 candidates for citizenship, and an afternoon ceremony with 90 candidates. The candidates came from Burma, Mexico, Somalia, Canada, South Korea and 18 other countries.

The new citizens were excited to participate in the rights and privileges many Americans enjoy but perhaps take for granted, like domestic travel.

“This is important because for me, for myself and for my family,” says new citizen Richelda Galaang. “I can come with them wherever they go.”

The fresh set of Americans joined the judge and witnesses in singing the National Anthem and pledging allegiance to the flag.

Following the ceremony and receipt of their documentation, everyone was invited to the lobby to apply for passports with the United States Postal service and register to vote with The League of Women Voters

“I just hope our new American citizens take advantage of all their rights, and also exercise their responsibilities. Chief among them to vote,” said Paul Babbich, member of the League of Women Voters. “The League of Women Voters really promotes voting and that is what I want our new citizens to do.”

Out of the 70 candidates from the morning ceremony, 44 of them went on to register to vote.

