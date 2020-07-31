KSN Digital Extra: Kansans are talking about the above-normal rainfall in July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center is getting a lot of questions about how much rain Kansas got in July.

It was definitely well above the norm in many areas. Take a look at the numbers.

Wichita, Dodge City, Goodland and Salina all had between 4 and 7 inches of rain in July. The normal July amount is 3 to 4 inches.

Kansas has been in a weather pattern called northwesterly flow, meaning the winds higher up in the atmosphere are coming in from the northwest.

As these ripples move along that path, they produce the showers and thunderstorms that have lead to higher rainfall amounts.

That pattern is expected to continue just a little bit longer, which means the rainfall amounts for August will be off to a higher than normal start. Different areas of the state will be affected at different times.

The rainfall has helped combat the state’s drought. Kansas had extreme drought in southwest Kansas. That area could still use more rain. The south-central to the southeastern area of the state could also use more rain.



One more positive from all the rain – it helped keep our Kansas temperatures down.

