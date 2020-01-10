KU pharmacy students travel to Western Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A pharmacy program is bringing students out to Western Kansas.

University of Kansas School of Pharmacy students traveled to 13 different pharmacies and their advisor said it’s helped bring students into the rural communities.

“We can talk about it in the ivy-covered walls of academia, but to take them out and let them see it really inspires,” said KU Senior Associate Dean Gene Hotchkiss.

For 22 years, students in the KU School of Pharmacy have traveled to see independent pharmacies and it’s led to several students relocating to work in Rural Kansas.

Some of the sites we have visited on this trip are former students who were on the NCPA trip so we’ve had success in networking our students with potential pharmacy practice sites for them in the future,” said Hotchkiss.

He’s also pleased that more women are coming through the program, going on to later own their own business.

Some students go just for the experience.

“I’m keeping my options open, but I’m here to get a lot more experience with Kansas and seeing more of Kansas too, I really haven’t been in this area of Kansas at all so it’s been a really good experience for me,” said Student Angela Baalmann.

Other students are hoping to come back.

“Whether it’s all the way out here to Garden, even closer to Colorado, or just, you know, in the middle of the state, rural Kansas is my goal to be an owner and pharmacist out here,” said Student Colt Kendall.

Leaders said they hope to open their students’ eyes to more opportunities.

