KU researchers one step closer to developing at home COVID test

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A KU professor and his team of researchers are working to develop an at home saliva COVID-19 test.

“Now we are in production mode,” said Steven Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor with appointments in both the School of Engineering and Department of Chemistry. “In our proof of concept study we did 20 saliva samples from patients that were tested for COVID-19 and our results look very good. Now we are looking to scale up to 1.5 million tests per month.”

Professor Soper said he’s teamed up with a commercial partner, BioFluidica Incorporated to help increase production of the handheld instrument and chip needed to collect samples to be tested. The company will also generate the required documentation to obtain an EUA (Emergency use Authorization) from the Food and Drug Administration.

“We want to get out onto the market about 100,000 handheld units rapidly,” said Soper. “Usually it takes two to three years to ramp up from a proof of concept to a marketable item that has FDA approval to a scale that I am talking about. We are going to do that over the next two to three months.”

He said he plans to have the test ready by the beginning of September, if not sooner. The cost of the at home test will be $50 for the handheld device and less than $10 for the test.

“Our test will tell the patient when they’re infectious and when they’re not infectious so we can reduce that quarantine time,” said Soper.