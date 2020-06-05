Local business donating 40% of proceeds to BLM movement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Black Lives Matter movement is getting support from one Wichita business.

Dead Center Vintage, located on 626 E Douglas Ave. is donating 40% of it’s online and in-store sales made on Friday and Saturday to the Black Lives Matter organization, as well as donating funds to the Kansas City and Wichita bailout fund.

“Along with contributions that our vendors are making, some of them are forfeiting their monthly paycheck in order to put all the money towards these organizations and a couple of us owners are also going to contribute from our personal paychecks and what we make in the store,” said Kenzie Borland, co-owner of Dead Center Vintage.

Borland said the Black Lives Matter movement is important to the store because one of the owners is African American and she is a part of the team who’ve organized local rally’s.

“As an indigenous person myself, a safe environment is very important to me,” said Borland. “We really wanted to step up and use our role as community leaders for our customers and anyone watching what we’re doing.”

Borland said they will also be providing support on Saturday to rally members at Naftzger Park.

