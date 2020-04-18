New skillset leads to new job opportunity for Wichita women in recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local business is helping women in recovery obtain work and develop a new skillset.

“I’ve been fortunate to have three years sober,” said Stella Hankins, owner of Bella Bonita Designs. “It’s something that needs to be addressed, these women have no voice at all and I want to be an advocate for them.”

Hankins has hired six women who are in recovery to work as seamstresses to help make face masks. She’s been sewing since she was 15 years old and went to school for fashion design. So for her, she was more than happy to teach other women what she knows.

“To teach that skill set to another woman so they have that skill is priceless,” said Hankins. “That’s something that they can take and can get a sewing job at Beach for example and do upholstery there.”

Maggie Gray, an employee of Bella Bonita Designs said she learned to sew when she was a little girl and when she learned Hankins needed help, she jumped at the opportunity to brush up on her skills.

“I was super excited I know that it’s her passion to help women in recovery which we shared that so that’s pretty cool,” said Maggie Gray, Bella Bonita Designs seamstress. “I have rudimentary sewing skills. When I was little I learned from my grandmother and the reason being is because I wanted to sew clothes for my Barbies.”

The women say they’re happy to be helping other women in the community and helping the public stay safe.

To see more designs and pricing information, go to: Bellabonitadesigns.com

