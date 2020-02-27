Local church provides drive-thru option for Ash Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church is celebrating the beginning of Lent in a unique way.

For four years, the Christian church has been providing a drive-thru service for Ash Wednesday.

“We go to their car, they don’t even have to get out of the car, ” said Senior Pastor, Jackie Carter.

The church had two services on Wednesday, February 26, the first from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and the second from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The church provides participants with a multitude of unique options during Lent.

“We offer them glitter or regular ashes, communion if they want it, coffee if they want it, and just a prayer and blessing,” added Carter.

She says anyone is welcome to come and participate in Lent.

Children like Addison Wehrman went to the church and also took part in celebrating the beginning of Lent.

“I do believe we do come from ash, and we will return to ash,” added Wehrman.

Carter says the drive-thru makes it easier for the elderly and anyone who couldn’t make it to their church service to participate in Lent.

“I love it. My parents’ church did it last year and they said they had a huge turnout, and I think it’s a great opportunity for people that can come by and do it that might not have a chance otherwise,” said Christal Pauls, a churchgoer.

“I came by to get ashes for ash Wednesday. It’s really convenient to be able to drive by and get them in this busy world, it’s perfect,” said Connie Frederking, a churchgoer.

People like Christal Pauls and Connie Frederking, enjoy the drive-thru service and say they will come again, for Lent.

