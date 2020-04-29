Local company helps recognize graduating seniors with customized signs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Superior Signs and Engraving, Inc., is helping schools around the area celebrate graduating seniors in a special way. The local company is stepping up to make sure the pandemic doesn’t completely destroy senior year for thousands of students in Kansas.

“We were like what can we do for these kids to bring some recognition for them cause they’re kind of falling short this year,” said Sonja Davis.

Davis and other parents in her daughter’s graduating class were planning a ‘project graduation’ party when they came up with the idea to create the 24-inch yard signs. She says Superior Signs can print out these custom recognitions in whatever size people want them.

“If a sign in the yard makes these kids feel, you know, more recognized then we’re all about doing it,” said Davis. “We’re happy to do whatever we can to, you know, recognize them and support them.”

She says her daughter is a senior and was thrilled to get her customized sign.

“She was excited, she’s definitely going to be taking some pictures with it,” said Davis.

The company says they’ve been able to print thousands of sings for both schools and parents, wanting to recognize their graduating senior.

“As long as we have requests to keep doing them, we’ll keep doing them,” said Davis.

For more information call (316) 263-4264 or go to their website superiorsignsict.com.

