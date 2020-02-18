Local company makes bike racks for new baseball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Opening day for the Wichita Wind Surge is less than two months away.

Construction crews are hard at work getting the new baseball stadium ready for fans across the Air Capital.

“We are involved in a very special niche in Wichita in which we really do work hard to take an extremely custom and unique vision and turn it into something real,” said Rose Hansen, Co-owner of House of Sharp.

Hansen is the co-owner of Hause of Sharp, a local company helping to build what you will see around the stadium.

“I mean I was pretty ecstatic that we were going to be able to help, be involved in the stadium,” said Hansen.

Dozens of artists sent in sketches but only three made the cut

The company helped create three different bike racks that will be placed around the stadium, one showcases a Wichita flag, another a bike and ICT design, and finally a ball and bat model.

“Each one is very unique and it’s not like make one make all, we have three very individualistic pieces,” said Hansen.

Hasen says they are excited to be a part of creating the new baseball stadium by bringing these new bike racks to life.

“I like the idea that we can all work together to make something that’s going to be beautiful and functional and make everyone happy,” added Hansen.

The bike racks are expected to be ready for use in March ahead of opening day.

