Local expert offers tips to relieve stress and anxiety of remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — School is back in session and many parents are finding themselves navigating through new challenges while helping students with remote learning.

Ascension Via Christi Psychiatrist, Dr. Larry Mitnaul explains there are a number of things parents can do to help alleviate added stressors students may be experiencing, while also preventing social isolation.

“The most common complaint I hear is not knowing what to do or what to expect,” said Dr. Mitnaul.

Dr. Mitnaul said parents can help students in a variety of ways. A few important tips are, putting students on a set schedule, making sure to give them breaks in between lessons and encouraging students to get ready for the day just as they would if they were attending class in person.

“It’s not just for you, but it does something for you mentally in being prepared,” said Dr. Mitnaul.

