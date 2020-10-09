Local hospital seeing increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ascension Via Christi is seeing an increase in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state of Kansas has seen increase in reported cases this week. There are 1,633 new cases, 64 more hospitalizations and 40 more deaths. Sedgwick County is reporting 9,196 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

Ascension Via Christi’s Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Sam Antonios said he is seeing an upward trend in new hospitalizations this week. While it’s too early to determine whether this trend will continue, the symptoms of those who are hospitalized has become more severe.

“We have noticed somewhat of a trend of sicker patients coming in,” said Dr. Antonios. “We have noticed that our ICUs have more patients of COVID-19 than maybe earlier in August, they are tending to be sicker and needing more ICU care.”

Dr. Antonios said the patients coming in this week have been a mix of Sedgwick County residents and non-Sedgwick County residents. He said those who are sick have been a combination of older and younger patients. He stresses the importance of continuing to follow the CDC guidelines.

“We have to continue practicing good hand hygiene, be careful around sick people or other people, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask,” said Dr. Antonios.

