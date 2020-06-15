Local LGBTQ advocates react to Supreme Court’s landmark ruling

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Supreme Court ruled Monday that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status.

This is a win for many in the LGBTQ community, one Wichita lawyer says this can be a win for pending lawsuits too.

“It means your case is about to get settled real quick. Because if the case is pending then the law would apply that says under the civil rights act of 1964 you’re now a protected class,” said Kerns.

While this is a win for the LGBTQ community, local advocates say it’s a good start, but there is more work to be done.

“While the courts are saying LGBT people can’t be treated unfairly there are still people in government and in society who want to continue to treat us as second class citizens so it’s clear our work is not yet done.”

