Local mechanic warns the dangers of water damage to cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Water can damage your vehicle in many different ways, such as rust and corrosion. This type of damage can happen to a car over a long period of time.

According to Jesse Schemm, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, driving a car in flood-like conditions can increase the likelihood of damaging your vehicle even further.

“If you do have to drive through it, drive as slow as possible because the worst-case scenario– what happens is that the water is ingested in the air intake of your vehicle, it sucks water into the engine that can’t be compressed, and it causes what is called hydro locking which can damage the internals of your vehicles,” said Jesse Schemm, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive.

Schemm says this type of damage can be fixed but can also be costly. He says people who have to drive in those conditions should lower their speeds to prevent further damage from happening to their vehicles.

“Slowing down really is to keep it from splashing into the air intake and just more safety control of the vehicle,” Schemm added.

KSN asked him if the size of the vehicle was a determining factor on whether or not a car sustained more damages.

“The ones that are more susceptible to having water ingestion into the engine are the smaller cars that take air from their fender well of the vehicle,” added Schemm.

According to Schemm, newer cars are more likely to sustain water damage due to their advanced technology.

Schemm says the effects of water damage can sometimes not be detected until years after it has happened.

” Ongoing electrical issues, different electrical systems being affected, you know something not working and then it does work, the intermittent function of electrical and electronic components would be the tell-tale sign of that,” added Schemm.

LATEST STORIES: