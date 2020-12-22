Local nonprofit spends night outdoors to shine light on homelessness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local nonprofit held its 4th annual ‘Homeless Night Out Awareness Event’ Monday night at City Hall. The purpose of the event was to help bring awareness to homelessness in the Wichita area.

“It’s to bring awareness to the fact that we don’t have enough shelters in Wichita,” said Allen Stoker, Board of Directors President for Coalition ICT.

He said the nonprofit holds the event every year on December 21, the longest night of the year, to commemorate all the men and women who spend countless nights out in the open air.

“We just come out show support for our homeless brothers and sisters, most of us that are out here have been homeless or have worked with a homeless for a long period of time,” said Stoker.

People at the event were given food, hot drinks, blankets, and hygiene products. Organizations like Footprints ICT, Blessed Sacrament Society, and Deuteronomy 15:10 Ministry donated the items handed out at tonight’s event.

” They’ll be here supporting us. So we’re just bringing several groups together to come out and show people that they are people and that we care,” said Stoker.

Stoker said they will continue to host events similar to Monday night’s event, and invite people to participate.