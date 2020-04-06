Local preschool teacher reaches new audiences with ‘Facebook live’

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — New Creation Preschool closed its doors, but now it’s reaching audiences all over the world.

Kristin Neufeld Epp moved her teaching to Facebook and YouTube so students could have a way to continue to learn and finish out their school year. But what happened next was something Epp didn’t plan for.

“It very quickly turned into something that went beyond our preschool families,” said Director and Teacher Kristin Neufeld-Epp, New Creation Preschool. “We started getting people watching who are not from our preschool, they weren’t from our town, they weren’t even from our state or country and so that’s been a new element of it.”

Epp said her teachings have reached people from Lithuania, California, Colorado and even people in Washington, D.C. Despite her reach, she says turning to online teaching has come with its own set of challenges.

“The first challenge is finding a way to deliver that online,” said Epp. “Then the second challenge is figuring out how do I explain to families what I’m doing and how I’m doing it.”

Epp said regardless of the obstacles that have come with online teaching, it has opened up new ways of communication and interaction she might not have gotten before. Her students can use household goods to create projects, and send her photos of what they’ve created. She said one student even got to show off his pancake, which she said allows her students to feel safe, seen and heard.

“I gave up my drive for perfection or a polished video on the first day I did it.” said Epp. “By choosing to do a ‘live’ means I’m going to make mistakes, I’m going to look silly, my hair is going to be funny sometimes, and there are things that I don’t realize until it’s all over. But showing up genuinely and authentically for the kids I hope is what will translate.”

You can catch Epp live on Facebook, Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on New Creation Preschool’s Facebook page. Or Tuesday through Thursday at 9:45 a.m. to hear her answer questions and interact with viewers.

