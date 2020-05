WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - 2020 is not the year to do last minute shopping for Mother’s Day gifts.

Many gift shops and boutiques were able to open their doors to the public again May 3rd after many states, including Kansas, entered the beginning phases of re-opening plans with stipulations to create room for social-distance, making masks mandatory for staff, and other coronavirus related safety precautions for retail locations.