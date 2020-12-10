Local shoe designer donating shoes to those in need this holiday season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aida Stenholm, a local Peruvian shoe designer and shoe maker is giving back to those in need this Christmas.

“I heard a couple of customers say well I don’t know I only have one present for my three girls so it reminded me of when I was a child,” said Stenholm.

Stenholm said when she was little getting a new pair of shoes wasn’t the norm due to her large family. She often had to wear hand me downs, so its become her mission to help families in need.

“Giving to my people in Peru and now this year giving to Wichita has made me happy, made me feel hope,” said Stenholm. “Maybe these people are feeling what I was feeling when I was young.”

She is giving away shoes for free. She has shoes for girls, toddlers and even mens shoes.

“I have already produced, I have many that one, its already here in Wichita so I would love to donate that,” she said.

All of her shoes are made locally and handmade, each have their own unique design which encapsulate her home country, Peru.

Stenholm is encouraging anyone who would like a pair of shoes to come into her store on Sunday December 13, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m to find their perfect fit. Her store is located in Clifton Square on 3700 E Douglas, suite 70.

For questions or directions to her store call: (316) 796-2147.

