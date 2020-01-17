Local students using common toy to solve more than math problems

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Students are putting their math skills to use in more ways than one.

A third grade class at Robert Martin Elementary School is not only learning math, but they are critically thinking and using their creativity.

“I try to bring everything to life as best as possible and having the kids buy-in, they did a lot of input,” said Nicole McIntosh, Robert Martin Elementary Third Grade Teacher. “This morphed in 10 different ways due to the kid’s interest.”

The students have been working on a project for six weeks using legos to build a community that was inspired by Andover.

“They were using what they learned for area and perimeter to create their business or their homes,” said McIntosh.

McIntosh says they focused on what a community needs first, then moved on to what people in the community want.

“As we got our needs out of the way we moved over to what we want,” said McIntosh.

The community has buildings constructed by the students, which first started with blueprints.

“So we took our blueprints and got them into groups and porotype putting it together, trying to figure out the layout of the community, where do we want the neighborhood, where do we want the schools, what needs to be the hub of our community and we decided that should be the hospital,” said McIntosh.

The students aren’t done quite yet. They will grade each other on student success skills. Plus, they will put their buildings to the ultimate test to determine if their roofs can withstand air and water.

LATEST STORIES: