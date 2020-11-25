Local tree farms provide holiday cheer amidst unusual season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Many Christmas tree farms across Wichita are opening this week, but things might not look the way they have in years past.

“Everyone is required to wear a mask, we have done away with serving hot chocolate, coffee, cappuccino, we have spaced people out, we have people observing social distancing in the Christmas tree barn, so we are doing the things that are necessary to keep everyone healthy,” said Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm Co-owner, Celia Goering.

Goering said while the farm has only been open a couple of days they are already seeing a record number of people coming out this year to purchase a real tree.

“We are way ahead of last year and the year before and the year before,” said Goering. “People are really enjoying being out in the fresh air and having a wonderful, happy Christmas experience.”

Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm will continue with its yearly tradition of opening the day after Thanksgiving, but the farm will also be adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Everybody should wear a mask when they come out, we typed up some guidelines to help everybody understand when we expect them to wear a mask, hoping our patrons will social distance when they’re in the shop, when they are inside,” said Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm Employee, Jodi Scott. “We’re going to monitor our indoor facility to make sure we are only at about 50% capacity at any given time.”

Scott said there will be concession stands with drinks and snacks available, but there will be distance in between seats. There will also be outdoor space for guests to sit.

Both locations said despite the new changes Santa will be out to greet and visit with guests.

