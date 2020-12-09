Long-term care facility hopeful for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the COVID-19 on the horizon, many long-term care and assisted living facilities are excited about the news.

“I suspect most of the places that have been designated to be getting the first shipment will be getting them about the same time. I’ve heard predictions of the end of this week or the middle of next week,” said Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer

“We are just really praying that will get us through the rest of winter and into spring without having another breakout of COVID in our building,” said Elizabeth Green, administrator at Homestead Health Center.

Larksfield Place Retirement Communities, Inc, said this news brings them hope.

The upcoming vaccine approval, is vitally important, given the vulnerability of our population. Our residents’, their families, and our staff, have given up so much over the past several months, and this news brings hope for a brighter future. We have been diligently preparing to ensure there is no delay when the vaccine is released for administration. We are humbled with the amount of support that the community and families have provided Larksfield residents’ and staff during these past several months.” Ginger Bellm,Director of Quality Assurance & Infection Prevention

While COVID-19 has impacted many, assisted living centers and long-term care facilities have been some of the hardest hit. Homestead Health Center says its residents spent the last five weeks battling coronavirus. Eight of them have died.

“It was a pretty hard impact, it’s been a horrible month,” said Green.”it gives us hope that, that we won’t have to go through that again with other residents.”

Green says she hopes the vaccine will bring some type of normalcy to their residents. She says they are still mulling over the details on how to get families back together.

“The amount of people in the building will be limited and the amount of time that people can spend with the residents will be limited, but at least it’ll be an opportunity for families to come in and have some hands-on with residents,” said Green.

She says their facility is expecting an email from Walgreens that will tell them how many vaccine doses they will get and when it will be delivered.

“They’re going to be getting ahold of us via email to ask us how many vaccines we need, and give us the details of how those are going to be delivered and administered,” said Green.