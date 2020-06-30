Looking for face masks? Local businesses prepare for increased demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita businesses are busy preparing for an increase in demand for face masks.

“They can call me, email me or stop by my store,” said Owner of Quickstitch Alterations, Juliana Chary. “I can always take measurements for the right fit for your face masks, I can do that for you.”

Chary said her business has seen an influx in calls since Governor Laura Kelly’s mandated order. The business has non-printed masks, custom masks and masks for adults and children. She can even make custom masks for wedding parties and corporations.

Another local business is also seeing an uptick in customer demand for face masks.

“It’s been nonstop, our phones been ringing and nonstop traffic, we even had a line this morning,” said Wicked Stitch Owner, Angela Hull. “We are just going to keep restocking as best we can.”

Hull said her store has 400 to 500 masks at both of her locations. Masks can be purchased individually or in bulk. The store has masks for children and adults and the masks are 100% cotton and masks can be customized.

Bella Bonita Designs which employs women in recovery also provides faces masks, which can be ordered online here. Each mask does come with a reusable pouch, a filter, and can be hand-washed.

The price of masks vary from retailer to retailer. The price of a face mask ranges from $5 to $30.

