McConnell Airman salute fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is starting a new tradition to salute fallen service members.

This is the first year airman from the base have decorated grave sites to honor military members. The base had over 30 airman volunteer to place flags along graves at Winfield’s Kansas Veterans Cemetery.

“Placing flags on the grave sites is such a small gesture compared to what those men and women have done for our country,” said McConnell Airman’s Council President, Lauren Nolan.

Despite a large number of volunteers, only 10 airmen were able to travel to the veteran’s cemetery Friday morning due to social distancing guidelines. The airmen decorated 1,500 graves with American flags.

“We’re just really grateful to go out and pay our respects to our fallen men and women that have served before us, they paid the ultimate price to our country and we are just doing our best to give back to them and their families,” said Nolan.

McConnell Airman Council member’s say they plan to make this an annual tradition for years to come.

