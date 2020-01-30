Meals on Wheels continue serving hot meals to seniors, despite icy weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many seniors and those with health issues, who have difficulty leaving their home, receive a hot meal daily thanks to programs like Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels services over 900 homebound seniors Monday through Friday. On weekends the program serves 50 of whom Senior Services calls the “most vulnerable population,” at high risk for nursing home placement.

An average day utilizes between 50-70 volunteer delivery drivers who take 70 routes, usually completed by a driver in an hour-and-a-half to two hours.

In Wichita, meals are processed, packed and delivered by volunteers at Senior Services of Wichita located at 200 South Walnut Street. As the winter weather turns cold and bitter, and the roads become slick, the need for these hot meals becomes great, and the need for volunteers to deliver them, even greater.

“Our most challenging time for volunteers and having a strong volunteer base is typically the winter months, because so many of our volunteers are older,” says Chris Heiman, Development Director, Senior Services of Wichita. “They leave Wichita for warmer climates over winter. Or, it’s a challenge to get out, especially as we get older. It can be a little scary driving on the streets. So, typically through November to March, we do see a decline in volunteers.”

Even though ice and severe weather can be a hindrance, Meals on Wheels volunteers don’t take snow days. Heiman says it is very rare for the program to cancel deliveries because of in-climate weather, and on days when the volunteer pool is low, the organization shares volunteer requests through social media postings, and have partnerships with companies in the Wichita area that offer a hand on special occasions. That’s because Senior Services knows that for many, it’s more than just a meal.

“The seniors that receive Meals on Wheels are incredibly appreciative of the service. It’s not just the nutrition or the daily meal that’s important. It’s that day-to-day contact with a person,” says Heiman. “The vast majority of our people report that volunteers are the only people they see on a regular, daily basis. The volunteers become equally as attached to those seniors. They know they can count on that volunteer to come with a smiling face, and to brighten their day.”

“It’s a lifesaver,” says Susanne, the caregiver and sister of a meal recipient. “Otherwise I’d have to cook a meal…a full meal, a balanced meal everyday, on top of the care that I give her. So, it is a blessing to have.

Many across the Wichita area echo this sentiment and are thankful for the programs’ dedication to those that need it, and the volunteers that step up to give back to the community.

“I think of them everyday, and I worry about their safety as well on the ice and whatnot, but I’m blessed to have them, to get out in this weather and do this for us,” said Susanne. “I would love to thank all of them for the wonderful job they do, and the wonderful meals they bring in bad weather and all days of the year. It’s a blessing. It really is.

Senior Services says it has a strong bank of community volunteers, the organization, like many non profits, could always use more.

If you would like to know more about how you can volunteer or donate, contact Senior Services of Wichita online, or call them at 316-267-0302 and ask to speak to someone in Meals on Wheels program.

