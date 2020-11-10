Military families find alternative ways to honor vets this Veteran’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Military families are making sure older veterans are not forgotten this Veteran’s Day.

“A lot of our veterans and facilites right now are not able to go out because of COVID,” said Kindred Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, Melanie Flanagan. “They are not able to partake in events, especially with Veteran’s Day coming up. Not only are they not allowed to leave, they’re also not really allowed to have a lot of people come in to visit them.”

Flanagan said that’s when she came up with the idea to distribute more than 300 coloring pages to local families to have their children decorate them for vets.

“I thought who doesn’t love artwork and coloring pages from young kiddos, but these aren’t just young kiddos, these are also military kiddos that also get to give back to another set of military families,” said Flanagan.

One military spouse and owner of Whittier Kids Daycare said while some of her kids don’t understand what Veteran’s Day is, they are happy they can help in some way.

“We are all about trying to spread the kindness right now, especially with COVID, I know it’s put a damper on a lot of things so this is just our small way to hopefully put a smile to those faces.”

Flanagan said she will be collecting the finished artwork and delivering them to veterans on Veteran’s Day.

“This was really important to me as well, anything that I can do to honor and recognize fellow veterans just means the world to me, I hope this will be something that brings them joy, I know it brought me a lot of joy putting it together,” said Flanagan.

