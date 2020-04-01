More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

1  of  58
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas cookie-cutter business is switching its focus to try to make a dent in the medical supply shortage across the country with homemade face shields.

“I reached out to our local medical center to see if they needed help with anything, we initially thought about actual masks and in talking with them we decided to do a face shield,” said Bobbi Baton, owner of Bobbi’s Cutters. “We actually made up several of these and we took it over to them and then they approved it on Friday afternoon, and we spent all weekend printing the pieces for it.”

Barton said her business started slowing down due to COVID-19. So with her extra time and 30 printers she knew could help in a time of need, that’s when she got to work.

Barton started with 225 face shields and took those to her local medical center. Now she’s made another 400 face shields. She said because of her shields success she is getting calls from people all over the country.

“I’m getting contacted by different people, you know, Newton medical centers who we reached out to, to begin with but earlier today I was contacted by Hutch hospitals to see if we would do something,” said Barton. “Then we’ve been reached out to from respiratory therapists in New York.”

Medical staff have recently been seen wearing non-traditional gear to protect themselves, which Barton said is a key reason for why she is helping out.

“They’re currently using badminton glasses,” said Barton. “I just can’t even fathom using that for medical reasons.”

