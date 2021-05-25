Mulvane man helps neighbors, one lawn at a time

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mulvane resident is offering free lawn mowing services to anyone in the community who needs help with the upkeep. The best part, it is completely free.

“I’ve always enjoyed giving back and helping people,” said Brian Shain, a resident of Mulvane.

Shain has been mowing lawns for almost 30 years. He says throughout the time that he’s been doing it, he has noticed many homes with overgrown lawns. He wanted to help, and do it without putting a strain on people’s wallets.

“People are struggling with a lot of things right now and they don’t, you know, not having to worry about their lawn care is just something that I would like to provide,” said Shain.

He says he loves spending time under the sun, and being able to be out there while doing something he enjoys is another perk.

“I don’t like to be cooped up inside and I’ve always been the type of person to go outside and kind of fiddle with whatever, and lawn care is something that I’ve always been pretty decent at,” said Shain.

He’s been able to provide this service without cost with the help of his YouTube channel, Top Notch Lawn Care. “We’ve been getting a lot of contributions to where we can offer free services for people in need for a whole year,” said Shain.

Shain has been surprised at the challenge he sometimes faces to find people who want a free cut.

“We’ve drove through neighborhoods and just been like, ‘Hey, your lawn is getting a little tall, do you mind if we mow your lawn for free and some people aren’t aren’t down for that,” said Shain.

He hopes his act of kindness inspires more people to help others around their communities.

If you or someone you know needs help mowing a lawn, email Brian Shain at topnotchlc7@gmail.com.