Munching away at the holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The holiday season is over, but it’s not over for the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The zoo is now accepting donated Christmas trees, which aren’t being enjoyed by just the visitors.

“We use trees all over the zoo, not only for animals that will eat them, but also for animals that, it just gives them a different scratching post, or a different smell or something to drag around,” said Schanee’ Anderson, Sedgwick County Zoo Curator.

You may see some of the zoo’s various animals chowing down on a recycled Christmas tree, playing with it, or even saving it for a mid-day snack.

“We do work with a couple of different businesses here in town and we’ll take their Christmas trees that weren’t purchased, so those trees can still have an opportunity to bring joy not only to people that are visiting the zoo but the animals that get to utilize them as well,” said Anderson.

The zoo says the trees provide enrichment to the animals like the Scottish Highland cattle.

The trees give animals a whole different experience. From the texture to the smell to the way the tree moves, it gives the animals a fun and interesting way to eat that they normally don’t get.

Some animals like the Scottish Highland cows, goats and chimpanzees were munching down on Christmas trees today, but they aren’t the only ones partaking in the holiday spirit.

“You’ll see that the pronghorn have trees, the leopard has trees, the lion has trees, the chimps and orangs all have trees,” said Anderson. “So it’s kind of a fun time, you can almost do a tree scavenger hunt throughout the zoo and see how many animals you could find with a tree today.”

If you plan to visit the Sedgwick County Zoo, every Wednesday, now through February is “Winter Wednesday,” which means, admission is just $3. The zoo also has half-price admission until Jan. 3, 2020.

