Music stores go curbside to operate under stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All non-essential retail spaces are making changes after Sedgwick County put into effect a stay-at-home order that began Wednesday, attempting to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some local music stores are doing what they can to follow the ordinance and also maintain operations, including curbside service.

“We’re kinda hiding out trying to take care of a few things since we can’t hardly be open for business, said Phil Uhlik, owner of Phil Uhlik Music in Wichita.

Uhlik says, they’ve turned off the signage, and dimmed the lights in the showroom but are still letting customers pick up repair orders curbside, or do a little browsing in limited numbers.

“Some of the folks are calling and picking up their repairs. Several people came in and they were stocking up on some strings, Uhlik said. “One of the customers bought about four-to-five sets. Spent about 50 or $60 afraid that we’ll get shut down altogether now.”

Phil and his son Nick are manning the phones to answer questions, and this store is still having music instructors conduct lessons for those that have signed up, albeit remotely.

Other stores, like Wichita Band Instrument Company, are operating at their most minimal, sticking with shipping orders and a heavily diminished staff for safety. They’re not taking walk-in customers, but calling ahead is preferred.

Jon Ray, manager at Wichita Band Instrument Company said, “We are shipping. We ship a couple days a week. It’s just me and our shipper. We normally have 12 or 13 employees here they are all at home.”

Ray says some of the staff are doing some work from their homes, a few taking some repairs with them to complete, but others have been laid off for the time being. Ray said that’s because safety for his staff and community is his primary concern.

“We cannot be open. We don’t want to jeopardize the safety of our employees or our customers. And everybody should stay home,” Ray said.

