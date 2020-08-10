‘My full first year teaching’: Music teacher talks about upcoming school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year is growing for many parents, students and teachers, for some they are having to prepare to manage a classroom for the first time.

“This is going to be my full first year teaching and I’m super excited to join the profession, it’s just a very interesting time to join the profession,” said Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School Music Teacher, Panya Amphone.

Amphone started teaching in the spring but was only able to teach for a short period of time before school was dismissed due to the pandemic. Now he is going into his first full year of teaching and is preparing for what could happen.

“Specifically for my classroom, I’m trying to design a lot of my materials to be hybrid,” said Amphone. “So, what that means is that I am prepared to teach a lot of my content using online resources so that in the instance that we do have to go fully online as we did last year that the transition is going to be a lot smoother.”

Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School plans to have students set up in pods inside classrooms. Teachers who teach core subjects will rotate through each classroom to give teach their lessons, but for exploratory subjects, students will have to switch classrooms.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding this upcoming school year Amphone said he is prepared and looking forward to teaching his students.

“I’m very excited and I can’t wait to get through this with everybody else,” said Amphone.

LATEST STORIES: