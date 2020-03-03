‘My kids have faith in me again’: Local program helps women get a new start in life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nine years, the New Life Reentry Program Inc. has helped women get reinstated back into their community.

Currently, women are learning how to transcribe documents in braille as a new life skill to help them succeed in life.

“What we were trying to create was a place for women to have some sense of safety when they got out. A sense of home, a sense of something that they can come to parole to where they could learn some new life skills,” said Laura Broyles, President of the New Life Reentry Program.

Broyles says the women who are learning how to transcribe braille are victims of domestic abuse, human trafficking. The program has also given women who have gone to jail a second chance in the community.

“With transcription, they’re not only learning a skill, they’re not only accomplishing a certification in something, but they’re also helping their community,” said Broyles.

Michelle Hanshaw is participating in the program and says it has helped her with many life skills such as communication, self-confidence, and work experience.

“I am learning now how to transcribe braille, which I am excited to say it is not only a job it is a career. You can make good money doing it, said Michelle Hanshaw. “I’m going to be able to work from home, and I would be able to take it with me, anywhere I need to go. It makes me feel like I’m giving back to my community in my own way.”

She says the program has helped her mend her relationship with her family.

“I am now talking to my kids, again. After years, my kids have faith in me again,” added Hanshaw.

Broyles says if the program gets more funding, they will be providing the women who get certified with a computer so they can continue developing the newly learned skill.

