Need a lift? Companies offering free rides to the polls on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some companies are making it easy for voters to get to the polls tomorrow.

Companies like Wichita Transit, and Bird are offering free rides to the polls to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to vote.

“This year we are making it easy, in the past, we’ve provided a free ride from the polls with an ‘I voted’ sticker, things like that,” said Wichita Transit Senior Communications Specialist, Nathaniel Hinkel. “But to make this as simple as possible for everyone, we decided to just provide free rides to everyone all day long.”

This is the third year in a row that Wichita Transit has offered free rides on election day, but this is the first year the service has been provided during the presidential election. Hinkel said this was a way to help give everyone an equal opportunity to get to the polls tomorrow.

Riders can roll to the polls on scooters too. Bird is offering 30 minute rides for free to help voters.

“In 2016 unfortunately about 4.5 million Americans said that transportation was the impediment that prevented them from voting and taking part in our electoral process,” said Bird Rides Inc Sr. Director, Government Partnerships, Maurice Henderson. “As a micro-mobility provider and as a community partner ‘Bird’ decided that it was really important to do what we could to help people get to the polls.”

Henderson said riders can download the app and type in the promo code “Vote 2020” to access their free ride. They can ride to their destination and lock the scooter so when they are done voting they can use the remainder of their time.

“There is nothing bigger that’s happening right now than our election and the right of people to go out and express their constitutional rights and so to the degree that we can be supportive of that in communities and we are excited to do this in Wichita, we wanted to make sure folks had that option,” said Henderson.

Wichita Transit is requiring widers wear masks and socially distance while riding. The company will also have hand sanitizing stations on each bus.

