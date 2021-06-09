New art sculpture installed on Innovation Campus honoring former WSU President Dr. John Bardo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University added a new piece of art to their campus today.

The Martin H. Bush outdoor sculpture collection has been on the campus of Wichita State University for nearly fifty years.

On Wednesday, they added their 81st piece to the collection, which also happens to be the first piece on the Innovation Campus.

The piece, titled ‘Twister Grande (Tall)’, has been dedicated to former WSU President, John Bardo.

“It’s inspirational design and inspirational artistry by Alice Aycock aligned beautifully with John’s spirit and vision for Shocker nation,” said WSU President Dr. Richard Muma.

Alice Aycock is known for her complex and whimsical creations.

“Well, if you just look at the shape of the sculpture, and the fact that it’s shaped like a twister, a tornado, that really kind of spoke to how Dr. Bardo worked as a president,” said President Dr. Muma. “He just kind of full steam ahead and had this envision, didn’t look back.”

The outdoor sculpture collection is an extension of the Ulrich Museum of Art. Current exhibitions on display are ‘On Vacation!’ and ‘Art is a Superpower!’

For more information about the Alrich Museum of Art, you can visit their website.