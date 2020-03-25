Non-profits helps pet owners impacted by COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local non-profit pet store in Wichita is bustling with business, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Helping those who have been affected by the pandemic in one way or another.

“We’ve been pretty busy we’ve had a lot of calls of people needing supplies more than anything,” said Lisa Overocker, owner of Paws Crossed Thrift Store, Inc. “We’ve had people call, we’ve delivered stuff to people. I’d say all together close to 30.”

She says people can pick up their items at the store or use their free delivery service – something that’s been useful when practicing social distancing.

“We don’t want to have them come out, so for the people, we would literally drop it off at their porch,” said Overocker. “It feels good being able to give people what they need.”

Overocker says the spike in customers has caused a shortage in food, cat litter, puppy pads amongst other things. Paws Crossed Thrift Store, Inc. is now accepting donations to meet the demands.

The non-profit is currently in need of dog food, cat litter, puppy pads, and waste bags. Overocker says people who have the means to donate items can do so by going to their store located at 815 west 11 St N, Wichita.

