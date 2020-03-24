One-stop-shop: Local business owners create ‘virtual food bank’ for Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizations in Wichita have been working together to provide a one-stop-shop of resources that are in high demand in the wake of COVID-19.

“The staff and I kind of got together and started pulling ideas on how we could help and we decided we wanted to start a food bank,” said Rebecca McNelly, owner of Kookaburra Coffee Shop.

The coffee shop teamed up with 20 different organizations to create “Let’s Help ICT.” The groups offer various supplies for anyone that needs them. Those in need can submit a request through letshelpict.com by submitting an online form.

“It was to create a centralized place for people to get help and make it easier for people to get help,” said McNelly. “We’re specifically trying to keep it open to everyone who needs something because right now as a community, we all need something different and we all have a different way that we can support each other.”

McNelly says the service is open to whoever needs it. Whether the needs are medical supplies or toilet paper, they will be able to help. Orders that are submitted can either be picked up or delivered.

The website has been up for five days, but the organization says they are in need of volunteers. For more information, to submit a request, or to volunteer, click here.

