‘Operation America Strong’: McConnell to salute frontline workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is saluting those on the frontlines and essential workers with a flyover.

“Everyone at team McConnell is really excited to be able to pay tribute and thank all of our local community members and frontline workers,” said Captain Andrew Doenitz. “When the chief of staff of the Air Force came out and announced this ‘Operation America Stronger’ flyover initiative we jumped at the opportunity to be able to pay tribute to all of the greater Wichita area.”

The flyover is scheduled to start in Newton on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The flight will consist of two KC-135 Stratotankers, a KC-46 Pegasus from McConnell, as well as Wichita’s B-29 Superfortress “Doc.”

McConnell included Doc’s Friends Inc in the flyover initiative to demonstrate a historical moment.

“So through this flyover you’ll be able to see 75-years of aviation heritage,” said Captain Doenitz. “You have the B-29 named Doc from World War II, you have the venerable KC-135 that’s been through several world conflicts and now you’ll see the newest KC-46 as well.”

The flyover symbolizes so much for the air capital.

“We also look to salute those men and women who have been keeping the grocery store shelves stocked who have worked so hard, those essential personnel that have worked at other businesses around the community and really just to give Wichita some hope,” said Doc’s Friends Executive Director, Josh Wells.

The aircraft will fly over Wichita, Derby, Newton, Andover, Garden Plain, Haysville and El Dorado, plus 11 local hospitals. To see the flyover route, click here

LATEST STORIES: