Overcrowding is an ongoing issue at local shelters, animal advocates are encouraging people to adopt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many local animal shelters are currently going through the challenge of overcrowding. With increased numbers of abandoned and homeless animals, local shelters are urging people to adopt pets from shelters.

Pat Morriss, LAPP founder/owner

“We recommend adoption because we find that animals who have come from a shelter are very grateful for a home and do wonderfully for new parents,” said Pat Morriss with Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection (LAPP), a no-kill shelter based out of Wichita.

Morriss said she has many great stories about rescue dogs or cats and their new owners. Her shelter has saved animals from death row or from certain death out in the elements.

“I have a dog that was running away from a rest stop in Oklahoma where she had been dumped,” Morriss said. “I have another dog who stayed at the side of the road for three weeks before we could catch her and I made her my own girl — there are some that just win over your heart.”















Dogs available for adoption at LAPP

To adopt from LAPP, people need to call and make an appointment to visit the dogs or cats at the shelter. They can call 316-807-8473 or fill up an application on the shelter’s website.

LAPP said they currently have about 20 very active volunteers who work weekly to help clean the kennels, show the animals, organize special events, or transport animals.

Crowder [Luekemia positive]

Natasha

Melina

Ghost

Conor

Richard Burton

Lachlan

Rob Cats available for adoption at LAPP

Those who are interested in volunteering can contact the shelter. “We can always use more volunteers 16 years of age or older, and often there are paid kennel positions,” Morriss said.

To check out the adoptable animals at LAPP, click here for dogs and click here for cats. For more information on LAPP, click here.