Oxford community excited for new family-owned grocery store

OXFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Oxford community will be welcoming a new grocery store in the coming days. The store is located at 417 West main street in Oxford, Kan.

“We want to help the community and have our services available to where they can at least not have to drive so far or go out to larger communities,” said Stacie Gilliland, co-owner at Hometown Market.

“It kind of boils down to the opportunity to serve the community,” said Beau Gilliland, co-owner at Hometown Market.

The store’s soft start date is Wednesday, December 16. Stacie Gilliland said they will offer fresh food items such as produce, meat, dairy, health and beauty items, and much more.

Some people in the community are excited to see the new addition to their town.

“It’d be really nice to see another place open up, especially a grocery store, because that’s something we need. We don’t have that here. We usually don’t ever have that,” said Megan Talbert, community member.

Gilliland said the store is located in an area that some consider to be a food desert. The closest grocery store is nearly 15 miles away.

“It’s important to have a grocery store in the area because it’s something we all need, and it would bring more money to this small town,” Talbert.

The Gillilands were afraid to take on this big project but say the large community support has helped them move forward.

“We’ve had a couple of volunteers come out and help us prepare other areas of the store. The school here has been great talking to us about working with like a work-study group,” said Stacie Gilliland.

“I’ve grown up in the area, and as I said, community means a lot to me, you, you can’t do a whole lot, if you’re by yourself,” said Beau Gilliland