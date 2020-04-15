Pandemic stifles new start for those seeking recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Those on the road to recovery are facing new challenges due to COVID-19.

“Their thought is if I don’t get a job and if I can’t pay my rent, I’m going back to the streets,” said Second Chance Living Executive Director, Phillip Webb. “It’s not a pay cut, it’s losing everything all over again and it wasn’t because of a drug addiction, it was because the economy had gone to such a hold that a lot of the jobs that they’re only able to get are being taken away from them.”

Second Chance Living was forced to close one of its buildings due to the impacts of COVID-19. Now, it’s impacting those who are working at getting their lives back on track and are already on their road to recovery.

“A lot of our people have either came from jail, prison or right off the streets,” said Webb. “They’re starting to build this life for them and then all of a sudden their foundation gets ripped from underneath them.”

Webb said while some may think that the stay-at-home order might have eliminated temptation for those in recovery, that’s not completely true. He said it did eliminate environmental temptations, but now emotional temptations are on the rise, which could lead to relapse.

Members said despite the challenges, making the choice to get on the path of recovery is never an easy one, but a necessary one.

“You have to choose love,” said Joshua Hearne, Senior House Member. “It’s time to start making choices to succeed in life and get yourself to a point where you can be a proud person.”

LATEST STORIES: