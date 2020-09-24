Power 93.5: ‘Hitman’ returns to work in makeshift studio

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Power 93.5’s Greg ‘Hitman’ Williams is back on the air this week, but it’s not business as usual for the radio personality.

Greg ‘Hitman’ Williams is working from home in his makeshift studio after recovering from COVID-19.

“Our company gave me broadcast from home equipment and I have a if you will, a studio setup in my office downstairs, microphone, the whole nine yards. We do the Facetime on the phone so we can look at each other, we are constantly emailing and chatting back and forth,” said Williams.

The hitman said it’s been an adjustment getting back in the swing of things since he is still on some medications and steroids, which get him pretty ramped up. Despite all of this, he was ready to get back to work.

“I told my partner Carla in the morning, I said you know what, I feel like a kid on Christmas eve that can’t wait to get up and open Christmas presents,” said Williams.

