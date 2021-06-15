Professional golfers help kids with their skills at One Tee Greater Wichita clinic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Open, a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, starts this week. The first tee-off is at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at tee’s one and ten at the Crestview Country Club golf course.

Will Grimmer and Chad Ramey, two of the professional golfers participating, helped with a clinic for children through First Tee Greater Wichita.

The children were able to work on different golf skills with them. “We did putting, chipping and driving,” said Henry, one of the children participating.

Grimmer participated in golf clinics held by First Tee when he was a child.

“To feel like now, I’m in a position to be doing this and to give back to the kids — it’s a great feeling,” said Grimmer. “It’s cool to see it kind of come full circle.”

After earning conditional status in 2019, Grimmer expected to get a lot of playing opportunities, but then COVID-19 hit and halted the game of golf.

“I’ve been doing a ton of qualifying, I shot some 64s and 65s the last couple months and haven’t gotten in tournaments,” said Grimmer. “That can be frustrating feeling like you’re playing really, really well and then not getting opportunities.”

Grimmer is now getting the chance to see his hard work pay off.

“To now have the opportunity for me this week, and feel like I’m playing really well, it’s definitely exciting to kind of see, my hard work starting to pay off,” said Grimmer.

The children were happy to experience the skills of the professionals.

“Well, they did hit pretty far, I think one of them hit it into outer space,” said Eddie, another child participant.

Programs for all ages with First Tee Greater Wichita can be found here.