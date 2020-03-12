Professionals talk to students about career futures at Jackson Elementary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Elementary school opened its doors to local professionals to speak to students about their future careers.

Val Jackson Elementary school held a Career Day for students Pre-K through 5th grade Wednesday. Speakers were asked to tell students what skills are important for their jobs and why they enjoy their work, aiming to show students the importance of doing well academically, learning social skills, and teamwork.

Our students always really love career day. Our hope, obviously, is that they take away the importance of school in any of the careers our there for them,” said Jackson Elementary guidance counselor, Casey Rothwell. “That they understand what they’re doing now really does impact their future.”

20 different speakers from the fields of law, medicine, journalism and more were asked to tell students what skills are important for their jobs and why they enjoy their work ending the day with an all-school assembly. Presenters were invited to join for that as well.

