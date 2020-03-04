Redesign of Naftzger Park nears completion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The redesign of Naftzger Park, which was turned into an urban event space, is almost ready for Wichitans to come and check out.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work down here at the park and we are at the home stretch of all the construction, so all the trades are out here putting the finishing touches,” said Troy Houtman, director of Wichita Parks and Recreation.

The nearly one-acre park in Downtown Wichita will officially open to the public on Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m. Afterward, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30, followed by a live band performance and a fireworks display.

Houtman said the park will have a multipurpose use. It will have outdoor seating and a stage. The space will be used for fitness programs, events, and activities year round.

“We’re pretty excited and we’re going to be working with some of the local talent, having a lot of bands here playing afterward and we have some programming going on all summer long,” said Houtman.

He said the park will have a Facebook page and website, which will be shared in the coming weeks. Both platforms will provide a list of various programs taking place at the park throughout the year.