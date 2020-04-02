Restaurant owner shares difficulty of owning a business amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10
1  of  54
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Restaurant owner shares difficulty of owning a business amidst the coronavirus pandemic

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Los Compadres Mexican Grill closed its lobby to the public amidst the coronavirus pandemic and has since needed to adjust its accommodations to better serve its customers.

The owner, Carlos Renteria, says before the pandemic struck he had a healthy business and close to 22 employees working for him, now he’s down to two.

“I think the most difficult part has been laying off our team members.  We have a pretty big tie between all of our team members, all of our staff,” said Renteria. It’s kind of like a family, away from family and having to say, ‘hey, you know, I’m sorry but I don’t have a job for you anymore,’ It really, really put a damper.”

Renteria says he’s now leaning on his family members for help during these trying times.

“My brothers helped out from time to time,” added Renteria.

Renteria opened his restaurant almost four years ago. He says the uncertainty of this pandemic is concerning.

“It’s very alarming for me to say, you know, working on my restaurant, as a self-employed for the past four years, might be coming to an end because of COVID-19.”

Renteria has tried to apply for an SBA loan to help alleviate some of the economic burden, but like many, he’s experienced a never-ending wait time.

“Their website was down for last week, I think it was jammed with everyone trying to submit applications for SBA loans and whatnot, ” said Renteria.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce says they are providing an abundance of resources for many small businesses in the area.

” A lot of local business groups including law firms and accounting firms have been providing webinars on a regular basis,” said President and CEO of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gary Plummer. “Most of what we’ve been able to do is connect those resources to thousands of small business people in our region through a website that we created,”

The website, wichitachamber.org/covid-19, provides loan guidance, resources to grants and free online webinars.

For more information about the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce click here.

For more information on SBA loans click here.

Facebook Small Business Grants Program: https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grants

The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act: https://www.wichitachamber.org/clientuploads/COVID-19/F2CF1DD78E6D6C8C8C3BF58C6D1DDB2B.small-business-owner-s-guide-to-the-cares-act-final-_(002).pdf

Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Wichita Community Foundation Emergency Fund: https://wichitacf.org/nonprofits/grants/available-funding/emergency-fund

Center for Disease Control Communication Resources: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories