Rollout: Retirement home staff and residents get COVID vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Homestead Health Center vaccinated 76 members of its staff and residents today.

Residents and staff started getting vaccinated Friday morning. They were asked a series of questions and had their temperatures taken before getting the vaccine.

“This morning when I took my vaccine the song playing on the tv was Willie Nelson’s ‘The last thing I needed first thing this morning’ was the shot,” said James Keener, Homestead Health Center resident.

Homestead Health Central Supply Transport Coordinator, Melissa Hamilton said residents were eager to get the vaccine.

“There’s a lot of relief that you’re gonna be able to get the vaccine and that sooner or later you’re not going to have to wear the mask anymore and that life can get back to somewhat normalcy,” said Hamilton.

One 90-year-old resident who contracted the virus said she didn’t have severe symptoms, but she had to quarantine alone in a room, something she doesn’t want to ever experience again.

“I had the COVID but I had a light case of it so I want to do everything possible to protect myself by getting the shot,” said Dorothy Stevens. “If I get it maybe it won’t be any worse than what I had before so to me it was not a hard decision.”

Stevens said isolation has been hard on her and her family. She’s spent her time visiting her loved ones through a window. Over the holidays she was only allowed two visitors at a time, making it difficult for her to see all of her loved ones.

“We haven’t been out of this center for a long, long time and some days I just want to break out,” said Stevens.

Residents said the vaccine is giving them hope and a lot look foward to.

“I can’t wait to have a big steak,” said Homestead Health Center Resident, James Keener.

“To go to the Dollar Store and see what life is like outside,” said Sevens.