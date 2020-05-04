Routine health care resumes with extra precautions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patients can now schedule their routine care appointments, but it’s not business as usual.

Doctors offices are taking a variety of safety precautions to protect both staff and patients.

“We are doing some things like screening patients as they come in the front door, like taking their temperature, only allowing one patient in the operator at a time and doing some things like that, having patients wait in their car and we are going out and getting them,” said Dr. Chris Polk, Cambridge Family Dentistry.

Other dentists offices say they’ve implemented similar safety measures.

“We’ve got little pieces of tape at our front desk, asking people to stay behind that line and last I counted there were 150 items that we are doing differently today that we weren’t’ doing three months ago,” said Dr. Chuck Pierson, Wichita Family Care.

LATEST STORIES: