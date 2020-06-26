Rudy Love documentary to stream on Vimeo July 4th weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rudy Love may be a household name inside Sedgwick County, but the prolific works of this songwriter, musician, and producer have gone unsung in many ways in the history of the American recording artist.

That changed when filmmaker John Alexander stepped up to create the documentary ‘This is Love‘ about the artist, the music he created with family and some of the biggest names in Pop, R&B, and Soul music from the late 1960s into today.

When Alexander set out to document Rudy Love, neither of the two expected the film to be such a critical success, garnering 12 top prizes at film festivals, including London’s prestigious Raindance Film Festival, when it was released near the end of 2018.

But in the days following the murder of George Floyd, the film has created a new perspective for viewing audiences who find themselves waking up to struggles of African Americans in the United States and the American music industry, something both the filmmaker and artist couldn’t see coming.

“I was not on a mission to make a social statement with this film,” Alexander told KSN. “So many artists, particularly Black artists, but so many artists have fallen victim to similar racism, corruption, and systematic carving out of artists.

Rudy Love, known best to some for his work with Rudy Love and the Love Family and Sly and the Family Stone, says he’s elated by the attention the film has drawn, not just to his career, but his continued message of love and social awareness.

“I just can’t tell you how pleased that my life, going along as it is, is now relevant,” said Love. “With all the social unrest that’s going on, not just in this country, but all around the world. I always thought that love was the best subject.”

Director John Alexander and Love decided to premier the film online July 4th weekend on Vimeo with the mission to “Make America Love Again,” according to the singer. The film will be available on Vimeo on Demand July 3-5 with proceeds going to The Love Story, a 501c, and arts fiscal sponsor.

